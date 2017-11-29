Pop Culture Happy Hour: Lands Of Life And Death In Pixar's 'Coco'

Pixar writes about a lot of critters — robots and bugs and toys and fish and so forth. But Cocois about, first and foremost, a kid. Twelve-year-old Miguel wants to be a musician, but his relatives are firmly against it because of a long family history nobody likes to talk about too much. Eventually, this sends him into the Land of the Dead on the holiday Dia de los Muertos.

The film is passionate about depicting both Miguel's life in Mexico and his wanderings in mythical worlds, and its sharp visuals and attention to detail gave us a lot to talk about — as did its emotional heft, which might have led to some crying. Just some.

