Top Stories: Prosecutors Question Kushner; Honduras Presidential Vote Count

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kushner Questioned By Special Counsel Investigators.

-- Rising Tension In Honduras As Presidential Vote Count Drags On.

-- Man Who Deactivated Trump's Twitter Account: 'I Didn't Break Any Rules'.

-- The Tempest At Galveston: 'We Knew There Was A Storm Coming, But We Had No Idea'.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Approves Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training. ( VOA)

Country-Wide Power Outage In Tanzania. ( Reuters)

U.S. Border Agent Fatally Shoots Suspected Undocumented Immigrant. ( AZCentral)

New, Large HIV Vaccine Trial Launched. ( Reuters)

OPEC, Russia May Keep World Oil Production Cuts. ( CNBC)

"The Eddie" World Surf Contest Called Off In Hawaii. ( KHON)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.