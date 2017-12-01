Top Stories: New Iran Quake; Japanese Emperor Akihito To Abdicate
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Japan's Emperor Akihito To Abdicate In April, 2019.
-- Strong Quake Strikes Southeastern Iran.
-- World's Largest Battery Is Turned On In Australia As Tesla Ties Into Power Grid.
And here are more early headlines:
Latest On The Senate Tax Overhaul Bill.( New York Times)
U.N. Warns 17 Arab World Heritage Sites In Danger. ( VOA)
Penn. Man To Stop Playing "Taps" Through Outdoor Speakers. ( AP)
