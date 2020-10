Top Stories: Trump To Shrink National Monuments; Congress On Tax Overhaul

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump To Take Aim At Utah's National Monuments, Reversing Predecessors' Legacies.

-- CVS Acquisition Of Aetna Likely To Shake Up Health Insurance Industry.

-- Grassley: Ending Estate Tax Recognizes Investors Over Spenders.

-- Week Ahead: Trump Aims To Dismiss Russia Probe As Partisan; Can He Get His Taxes Win?

-- Billy Bush: 'Of Course' It's Trump's Voice On 'Access Hollywood' Tape.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S., South Korea Open Massive Air Military Exercise. ( VOA)

Key Negotiations Today For Britain In Brexit Talks. ( AP)

Honduran Protests Mount Over Slow Vote Count. ( Guardian)

Philippines Checking Safety Of Dengue Vaccine For Kids. ( BBC)

Ex-Fla. Rep. Brown To Be Sentenced For Corruption Today. ( Florida Times-Union)

Eruption From Bali's Volcano Dies Down. ( AP)

Australian Lawmaker Proposes To Partner As Same Sex Marriage Bill Introduced. ( ABC Online)

Kennedy Center Presents Honors, Trumps Not Present. ( Washington Post)

