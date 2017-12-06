Top Stories: California Fires Grow; U.S. Decision On Jerusalem
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- California Wildfires Spread, Spurred On By Strong Winds.
-- U.S. Decision On Jerusalem Sparks Anger And Concern.
-- Recount Likely In Close Atlanta Mayoral Race.
-- 'French Elvis' Johnny Hallyday Dies At 74.
-- British Intelligence Reportedly Foils Plot To Kill Prime Minister.
And here are more early headlines:
House Delays Stop Gap Spending Bill Vote. ( The Hill)
Impeachment Articles To Be Introduced In House. ( Washington Post)
Trump, Jr. To Speak Privately To House Intel Committee. ( NBC)
Kirstjen Nielsen Confirmed As Homeland Security Secretary. ( Politico)
Russian Lawmakers To Bar Certain U.S. Media From Chamber. ( Reuters)
