Pop Culture Happy Hour: Love Floats In 'The Shape Of Water'

By Linda Holmes
Published December 13, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
Sally Hawkins as Elisa in the new Guillermo del Toro film <em>The Shape Of Water</em>.
Sally Hawkins stars as a woman who doesn't speak in the new film The Shape Of Water. Writer-director Guillermo del Toro is highly regarded for films across a spectrum wide enough to encompass Pan's Labyrinthand Hellboyand Crimson Peak. But The Shape Of Wateris a romantic fable told in soft greens and blues, which co-stars Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon, Doug Jones, and Michael Stuhlbarg. We invited self-described del Toro fangirl Neda Ulaby, of NPR's arts desk, to talk about it with us.

We'll talk about supporting characters, visual splendor, how difficult it is to gracefully present the sex life of a woman and a fish-man, and much more. And on Friday, we'll be back with a conversation about a little movie called Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
