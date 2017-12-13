Top Stories: Deputy A.G. To Visit Congress; Progress On Calif. Fires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Deputy AG To Answer Allegations Of Bias On Special Counsel's Team.

-- California's Thomas Fire 25 Percent Contained.

-- U.S. Marine Helicopter In Okinawa Loses Windshield Over School.

-- In India, 6 People Get Death Penalty For 'Untouchable' Attack.

-- Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dies At Age 62.

And here are more early headlines:

A Look At The NYC Bombing Suspect. ( New York Times)

Minn. Gov. To Name Sen. Franken's Replacement. ( AP)

Trump, Jr. Seeks Probe Of Congressional Panel Leaks. ( New York Magazine)

80th Anniversary Of Nanking Massacre, Tens Of Thousands Killed. ( AP)

More Earthquakes Strike Iran. ( AFP/Reuters)

Japanese Court Won't Let Nuclear Plant Restart. ( Bloomberg)

British Cyclist Froome Asked About Drug Test Finding. ( Independent)

Odd Headlines From 2017 Include "Covfefe". ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.