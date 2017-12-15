Top Stories: Trump To Visit FBI; Staggering Global Health Care Costs
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Catholic Church Singled Out In Australia Sex Abuse Report.
-- After Months Of Withering Criticism, Trump Prepares To Visit FBI.
-- How The Tax Overhaul Bill Could Hurt Affordable Housing.
-- Health Care Costs Push A Staggering Number Of People Into Extreme Poverty.
And here are more early headlines:
New Uncertainty For GOP Tax Deal. ( New York Times)
Firefighter Killed Battling Southern Calif. Blaze. ( Los Angeles Times)
E.U. Leaders Expected To Agree To New Round Of Brexit Talks. ( BBC)
Sen. Franken, Accused Of Misconduct, Says Will Resign In January. ( AP)
Workers Possibly Contaminated At Nuke Site. ( Northwest News Network)
Obamacare Center Returning Calls Due To Heavy Volume. ( The Hill)
Scientists Think They Know Why Skydiver Broke Sound Barrier. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.