Top Stories: Trump To Discuss National Security; Firefighters Gain On Calif. Blaze
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Honduran Court Rules For Incumbent President Weeks After Disputed Vote.
-- Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Says He Will Sell Team.
-- South Africa's ANC To Choose President Zuma's Replacement On 2019 Ballot.
-- California's Thomas Fire 45 Percent Contained.
-- Airport Power Restored In Atlanta But Thousands Are Stranded.
-- Trump To Outline His Blueprint For Military And Foreign Policy.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Images Show New Destruction Of Rohinyga Villages In Myanmar. ( Human Rights Watch)
Israel Bombs Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Fire. ( AP)
Former Chilean Leader Pinera Wins Presidential Runoff. ( CNN)
Tropical Storm Kills More Than 20 In Philippines. ( Bloomberg)
Suicide Bombers Kill 9 At Church In Quetta, Pakistan. ( Reuters)
100 Foot Long Joint Shown At Cannabis Convention. ( Worcester Telegram)
