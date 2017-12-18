Top Stories: Trump To Discuss National Security; Firefighters Gain On Calif. Blaze

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Honduran Court Rules For Incumbent President Weeks After Disputed Vote.

-- Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Says He Will Sell Team.

-- South Africa's ANC To Choose President Zuma's Replacement On 2019 Ballot.

-- California's Thomas Fire 45 Percent Contained.

-- Airport Power Restored In Atlanta But Thousands Are Stranded.

-- Trump To Outline His Blueprint For Military And Foreign Policy.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Images Show New Destruction Of Rohinyga Villages In Myanmar. ( Human Rights Watch)

Israel Bombs Hamas Targets In Gaza After Rocket Fire. ( AP)

Former Chilean Leader Pinera Wins Presidential Runoff. ( CNN)

Tropical Storm Kills More Than 20 In Philippines. ( Bloomberg)

Suicide Bombers Kill 9 At Church In Quetta, Pakistan. ( Reuters)

100 Foot Long Joint Shown At Cannabis Convention. ( Worcester Telegram)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.