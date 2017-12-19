What Happened When North Carolina Cut Corporate And Income Taxes?

Republicans say the tax plan that is making its way through Congress will be a boon for the economy, and they frequently point to North Carolina as evidence that their plan will work. The state passed a tax overhaul in 2013 that includes many of the same elements as the federal proposal.

Reporter James Morrison ( @JCMorrisn) takes a look at the impact of that tax overhaul.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.