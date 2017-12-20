Top Stories: Senate Passes Tax Bill, Returns It To House; A Year Of Trump Tweets

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senate Approves Landmark Tax Overhaul, Bill Returns To House.

-- Bernard Law, Former Archbishop Of Boston, Dies In Rome At 86.

-- U.N. Human Rights Investigator Barred By Myanmar.

-- A Year Of The Trump Presidency, In Tweets.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest On Deadly Washington State Amtrak Derailment. ( KUOW)

Thomas Fire Is Second Largest Ever In California. ( Los Angeles Times)

Haley Warns "U.S. Will Be Taking Names" Of Countries Against Jerusalem Recognition. ( The Hill)

Europe's Top Court Rules Uber Is A Taxi Service.( CNBC)

Saudi Arabia To Keep Yemeni Port Open Despite Attacks. ( Reuters)

Spanish Region, Catalonia, Holds Snap Election.( BBC)

Honda Announces New Death Linked To Takata Airbag. ( AP)

Female Negro Baseball League Player, Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, Dies. ( The State)

