Top Stories: Senate Passes Tax Bill, Returns It To House; A Year Of Trump Tweets
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Senate Approves Landmark Tax Overhaul, Bill Returns To House.
-- Bernard Law, Former Archbishop Of Boston, Dies In Rome At 86.
-- U.N. Human Rights Investigator Barred By Myanmar.
-- A Year Of The Trump Presidency, In Tweets.
And here are more early headlines:
Latest On Deadly Washington State Amtrak Derailment. ( KUOW)
Thomas Fire Is Second Largest Ever In California. ( Los Angeles Times)
Haley Warns "U.S. Will Be Taking Names" Of Countries Against Jerusalem Recognition. ( The Hill)
Europe's Top Court Rules Uber Is A Taxi Service.( CNBC)
Saudi Arabia To Keep Yemeni Port Open Despite Attacks. ( Reuters)
Spanish Region, Catalonia, Holds Snap Election.( BBC)
Honda Announces New Death Linked To Takata Airbag. ( AP)
Female Negro Baseball League Player, Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, Dies. ( The State)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.