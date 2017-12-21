Top Stories: How The IRS Is Handling The Tax Bill; SUV Hits Australian Crowd

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- At Least 14 Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Southern Australia.

-- North Korean Soldier Crosses DMZ, Defects To South.

-- English Car Park Where Remains Of Richard III Were Found Declared A Monument.

-- 4 Dead After Philippine Ferry Sinks In Rough Seas.

-- U.S. And World Governments Call For Release Of Detained Journalists In Myanmar.

-- Now That The GOP Tax Bill Is Approved The IRS Gets Busy.

And here are more early headlines:

Relief Organization Says 1 Million Cases Of Cholera In Yemen. ( ICRC)

Catalonia Regional Election Underway.( BBC)

Powerful Winds Could Fan Southern California Fires. ( Weather.gov)

Amtrak Derailment: Officials Pushed Quick Rail Construction. ( Seattle Times)

Long-Lost Australian Naval Sub Discovered Off Papua New Guinea. ( Reuters)

Man Sues Father-In-Law Over Scary "Devil" Toupee. ( New York Post)

