Top Stories: How The IRS Is Handling The Tax Bill; SUV Hits Australian Crowd
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- At Least 14 Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Southern Australia.
-- North Korean Soldier Crosses DMZ, Defects To South.
-- English Car Park Where Remains Of Richard III Were Found Declared A Monument.
-- 4 Dead After Philippine Ferry Sinks In Rough Seas.
-- U.S. And World Governments Call For Release Of Detained Journalists In Myanmar.
-- Now That The GOP Tax Bill Is Approved The IRS Gets Busy.
And here are more early headlines:
Relief Organization Says 1 Million Cases Of Cholera In Yemen. ( ICRC)
Catalonia Regional Election Underway.( BBC)
Powerful Winds Could Fan Southern California Fires. ( Weather.gov)
Amtrak Derailment: Officials Pushed Quick Rail Construction. ( Seattle Times)
Long-Lost Australian Naval Sub Discovered Off Papua New Guinea. ( Reuters)
Man Sues Father-In-Law Over Scary "Devil" Toupee. ( New York Post)
