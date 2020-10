Iron & Wine is one of our favorite singer-songwriters, and his live performances are always moving and impactful. Sam Beam's new album, Beast Epic, was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album and our favorite cut is the single "Call It Dreaming."

SET LIST

"Call It Dreaming"

Photos: Steven Dewall/KCRW.

Watch Iron & Wine's fullMorning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.