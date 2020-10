Top Stories: Federal Government Reopens; Tsunami Alert Downgraded

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tsunami Alert Is Downgraded Along Alaska's Coast After Powerful Quake.

-- Hugh Masekela, Father Of South African Jazz, Dies At 78.

-- 5 Workers Are Missing After An Explosion At Oklahoma Drilling Rig.

-- Government Reopens For Business, But Immigration Fight Still Looms.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Says U.S. Seeks To Quit Iran Deal Unless Changes Made. ( AP)

Intel Says Patches Released To Fix Faults Are Also Faulty. ( Reuters)

Fresh Clashes Reported Between Turkey, Kurds In Syria. ( AFP)

Thousands Continue To Flee Philippines Volcano. ( AP)

Jury Clears Ex-Milwaukee Sheriff Of Free Speech Complaint. ( Newsweek)

Hawaii Gov. Didn't Know His Twitter Password, Couldn't Send Out False Missile Alert. ( Star-Advertiser)

