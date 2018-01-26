Top Stories: Slower U.S. Growth In 4th Quarter; South Korean Hospital Fire

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Growth Slows To 2.6 Percent Pace In The Fourth Quarter.

-- Fire Rips Through South Korean Hospital, Killing Dozens Of Patients.

-- Trump Offers Apology For Retweeting Anti-Muslim Videos From British Far-Right Party.

-- Some Missing FBI Texts Are Recovered, DOJ Inspector Says.

-- After Revelations Of Gender Pay Gap At BBC, 4 Male Hosts Agree To Salary Cut.

-- Walmart To Launch Online Grocery Delivery In Japan.

And here are more early headlines:

FBI Agent Shoots Kidnapping Victim To Death In Houston. ( Houston Chronicle)

8 Climbers Trapped For Days In Swiss Cave Now Free. ( Swiss Info)

Everest Climbing Chronicler Elizabeth Hawley Dies At 94. ( Reuters)

French Shoppers Fight Over Nutella Jars On Sale. ( Guardian)

