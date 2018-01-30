© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: Trump's First State Of The Union; U.S. Military Limits Afghan Data

By Korva Coleman
Published January 30, 2018 at 7:43 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump To Make Bipartisan Pitch To A Divided Country In His First State Of The Union.

-- Thousands Of Kenyans Risk Arrest To Attend Symbolic Swearing-In Of Opposition Leader.

-- CIA Director Has 'Every Expectation' Russia Will Try To Influence Midterm Elections.

-- Russian Fighter Flies Within 5 Feet Of U.S. Reconnaissance Plane Over Black Sea.

-- Watchdog Report Shows Gaps In Information About Afghanistan War.

-- Serial Killer Who Worked As Gardener Buried Remains In Planters, Toronto Police Say.

-- Given Up For Dead, NASA Satellite Found Operating By Amateur Astronomer.

And here are more early headlines:

Catalan Leaders Postpone Vote For Regional Leader. ( Independent)

Child Advocates Urge Facebook To End Its New Kids' App. ( New York Times)

Coming Overnight Tonight: The Blue Blood Super Moon. ( Phys.Org)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman