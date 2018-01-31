Top Stories: Chair Yellen Ends Fed Term; Trump To Keep Guantanamo Bay Open

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Yellen Exits As Fed Chair, Interest Rates Are Expected To Remain Steady.

-- Russian Spy Chief Reportedly Met With U.S. Intelligence Officials Despite Sanctions.

-- 'Science Guy' Attends State Of The Union Address, And Some Scientists Aren't Happy.

-- Trump Signs Order To Keep Prison At Guantanamo Bay Open.

And here are more early headlines:

Larry Nassar To Face 3rd Abuse Sentencing Today. ( Lansing State Journal)

Federal Judge To Open Talks On Huge Opioid Lawsuit Settlement. ( AP)

Australian Top Secret Documents Turn Up In Second Hand Shop. ( ABC Online)

Document Shows 2nd Person Of Interest In Las Vegas Shooting. ( Journal-Review)

Pharmacist In Meningitis Outbreak To Be Sentenced. ( Tennessean)

China's New Flight Paths In Taiwan Strait Angers Taiwan. ( Reuters)

Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan, Felt In Pakistan. ( Al Jazeera)

"Comfort Peacock" Banned From Airline Flight. ( Washington Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.