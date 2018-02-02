© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: Waiting For The Nunes Memo; Florida Felons And Voting Rights

By Korva Coleman
Published February 2, 2018 at 8:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Washington Awaits Nunes Memo That Has Pushed It Into Terra Incognita.

-- Voting Rights Process For Florida Felons Unconstitutional, Judge Says.

-- Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart, Oldest Son Of Cuban Leader, Commits Suicide.

-- Brawl Between Afghan, Eritrean Migrants In France Leaves 4 Wounded.

-- Wisconsin Teen Sentenced To 40 Years In Mental Hospital For 'Slender Man' Stabbing.

-- Hawaii Judge Finds Woman Not Guilty Of Driving Off A Cliff And Killing Her Twin.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Prosecutor In Oregon Holding Summit On Surplus Pot. ( AP)

Oil From Sunken Tanker May Have Spread To Japan. ( Reuters)

Van Driver Plows Into Shanghai Pedestrians, 18 Hurt. ( CNN)

New Evidence Of Thousands Of Mayan Structures In Guatemala. ( National Geographic)

Hundreds Trapped After Storm Blows Over New Zealand. ( RNZ)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman