Nation & World

Vicente García: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published February 2, 2018 at 6:34 AM EST

Singer-songwriter Vicente García is still relatively under the radar, but performances like the one he gave at the Tiny Desk are starting to turn some heads.

García's music isn't dominated by his native Dominican Republic, but you can hear it in every note. His poetic lyrics are like short stories, sung by a voice both plaintive and evocative, yet always distinct.

From the opening strains of "San Rafael" to the final two tracks pulled from his latest album, A La Mar, VIcente García exhibits a fully formed and enchanting musical presence that will only get better over time.

Set List

• "San Rafael"

• "A La Mar"

• "Dulcito e Coco"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith ; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern, Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.


Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
