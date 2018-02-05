Top Stories: Trump's Immigration Plan Compared; Pence To Attend Olympics
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Lloyds Says It Will Block Bitcoin Purchases On Its Credit Cards.
-- Top North Korean Official To Lead Delegation To Olympics.
-- South Africa's ANC Meets To Decide Fate Of President Jacob Zuma.
-- CHART: How Trump's Immigration Proposal Compares With Other Plans.
-- Vice President Pence To Keep Pressure On North Korea, Despite South Korean Warming.
And here are more early headlines:
Iraq Says U.S. Starts Drawing Down Its Troops In Iraq. ( VOA)
Syrian, Russian War Planes Attack Rebel Positions. ( Washington Post)
The U.S. Government Faces Another Potential Shutdown This Week. ( CNN)
Trump To Highlight Tax Law Today In Cincinnati. ( AP/WKBN)
Jerome Powell To Be Sworn In As Federal Reserve Chair. ( New York Times)
