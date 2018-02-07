Top Stories: Government Shutdown Looms; Trump Seeks Military Parade

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Has Until Thursday Night To Avoid A Government Shutdown.

-- Germany's Merkel Reportedly Forges Governing Coalition After Weeks Of Talks.

-- Trump, Citing Death Of Colts Player, Says Democrats Must 'Get Tough' On Immigration.

-- Trump Wants Pentagon To Stage Military Parade Down Pennsylvania Avenue.

-- Steve Wynn Resigns As Head Of Wynn Resorts Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.



Pence Says U.S. Poised To Impose "Toughest Ever" North Korea Sanctions. ( CNN)

Amtrak Train Uncouples Near Baltimore; No Injuries. ( Baltimore Sun)

Shaky Talks Between Venezuelan Government, Opposition. ( AP)

Norwegian Olympic Chefs Mistakenly Order 15,000 Eggs. ( WCAU)

Norovirus Keeps 1,200 Olympic Personnel In Their Rooms. ( Yonhap)

Post Office to Unveil Mr. Rogers Stamp. ( Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

