Top Stories: Short Government Shutdown Over; Winter Olympics Open

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Signs 2 Year Spending Pact.

-- Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Pyeongchang Welcomes The World.

-- Jill Messick, Hollywood Producer, Embroiled In Weinstein Scandal, Dies In Suicide.

-- U.S. Stock Market Opens Higher After A Tumultuous Week.

-- Lawyer Says Film '15:17 To Paris' Would Prejudice Train Attack Jury.

-- L.L. Bean Scraps Legendary Lifetime Return Policy.

And here are more early headlines:

Significant Winter Storm In The Upper Plains, Midwest. ()

Syria, Russia Pound Rebels And Civilians In Damascus Suburb. ( Reuters)

NASA Says An Asteroid Will Pass Close By Earth Today. ( JPL)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.