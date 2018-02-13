Top Stories: Drugmakers Promote Opioids; Olympic Malware Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Drugmakers Spent Millions Promoting Opioids To Patient Groups, Senate Report Says.
-- Ruling Party Votes To Recall South African President Jacob Zuma.
-- Oxfam Official Resigns Amid Allegations That Prostitutes Hired In Disaster Zones.
-- Malware Attacks On Olympics Could Have Come From Russia And North Korea, Experts Say.
-- Heads Of U.S. Intelligence Agencies To Testify Before Senate Panel.
And here are more early headlines:
Dangerous Wind Chills Cross Northern Rockies. ()
Senate Continues Debate On Immigration Proposals. ( Washington Post)
Philippines Leader Says Female Rebels Should Be Shot In Genitals. ( Guardian)
Tonga Hit By Powerful Cyclone; Parliament Building Demolished. ( BBC)
Kansas Secretary Of State Says Dog Can't Run For Governor. ( KWCH)
