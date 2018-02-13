Top Stories: Drugmakers Promote Opioids; Olympic Malware Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Drugmakers Spent Millions Promoting Opioids To Patient Groups, Senate Report Says.

-- Ruling Party Votes To Recall South African President Jacob Zuma.

-- Oxfam Official Resigns Amid Allegations That Prostitutes Hired In Disaster Zones.

-- Malware Attacks On Olympics Could Have Come From Russia And North Korea, Experts Say.

-- Heads Of U.S. Intelligence Agencies To Testify Before Senate Panel.

And here are more early headlines:

Dangerous Wind Chills Cross Northern Rockies. ()

Senate Continues Debate On Immigration Proposals. ( Washington Post)

Philippines Leader Says Female Rebels Should Be Shot In Genitals. ( Guardian)

Tonga Hit By Powerful Cyclone; Parliament Building Demolished. ( BBC)

Kansas Secretary Of State Says Dog Can't Run For Governor. ( KWCH)

