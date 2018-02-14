Top Stories: Combating Election Interference; Top Dog At Westminster Show

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Can The U.S. Combat Election Interference If Some Don't Believe It's Happening?

-- 4 Big Questions Raised By The Latest White House Scandal.

-- South Africa's ANC To Support No-Confidence Motion Against Zuma.

-- Win Like Flynn: A Bichon Frise Is This Year's Top Dog At Westminster Show.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: White House Blocked Some Interim Security Clearances. ( Politico)

Democrats Block Some Senate Immigration Measures. ()

Police Raid Home Of Family Linked To South African Leader. ( BBC)

IRS Scam Warning: Watch For Erroneous Tax Returns In Your Account. ( KOAA)

Climber Who Fell On Mr. Hood Dies After Rescue. ( ABC)

Vendors Lose Everything In Fire In Historic Haitian Market. ( VOA)

At Lunar New Year, China Bans Some Fireworks To Stop Pollution. ( South China Morning Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.