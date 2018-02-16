'Good Morning, Miss Devine': Cousins Remember Their Sunday School Teacher
Cousins James Ransom and Cherie Johnson spent much of their childhood at their grandparents' house in Bradenton, Fla.
At StoryCorps, they remember Lizzy Devine, the neighbor and Sunday school teacher who taught and took care of two generations of the family.
Corrected: February 16, 2018 at 12:00 AM EST
In a previous version of this story, Lizzy Devine's last name was misspelled as Divine.