Top Stories: More Women Seek Office; Trump Backs Romney Senate Run
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- More Than Twice As Many Women Are Running For Congress In 2018 Compared To 2016.
-- Trump Endorses Romney For U.S. Senate, But Does It Signal Détente?
-- Maduro Calls Out President Trump On Twitter, Requesting 'Dialogue'.
-- MLB Sets New Rules To Speed Up The Game.
-- Canadians Burn Up The Ice, Shib Sibs Win Bronze In 'Incredible' Ice Dance Final.
And here are more early headlines:
Record Heat, Flooding And Snow In Store For U.S. ( USA Today)
Intense Syrian Bombing Kills Scores Of Civilians. ( Guardian)
Florida Students Going To State Capitol To Lobby for Gun Control. ( Tallahassee.com)
Thai Court Awards Custody Of 13 Children To Man Who Turned To Surrogacy. ( Telegraph)
Venezuela Launching Crypto Currency, "The Petro". ( Bloomberg)
