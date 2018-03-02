© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 2018 Oscars Preview

By Linda Holmes
Published March 2, 2018 at 8:01 AM EST
Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya in <em>Get Out</em>.
Every year, just before the Oscars, Team PCHH sits down to gather our thoughts. This year, we're once again joined by All Things Considered film critic Bob Mondello.

We've talked through all the Best Picture nominees in the past: Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Get Out, The Post, The Shape Of Water, Phantom Thread, Dunkirk, Darkest Hourand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This time around, not only do we make guesses and air grievances about acting categories and things we wish had been nominated, but we also take on some bonus categories that we haven't always gotten to in years past. Stephen brings us up to date on all the animated feature nominees, Glen fills us in on foreign language films ( read more here), and I address a few of the nominated screenplays.

On Sunday night, we'll all be tweeting and recording a wrap-up show, so don't hesitate to join us. Imagine how exciting it will be if they hand over the wrong envelope again.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
