Pop Culture Happy Hour: 2018 Oscars Preview

Every year, just before the Oscars, Team PCHH sits down to gather our thoughts. This year, we're once again joined by All Things Considered film critic Bob Mondello.

We've talked through all the Best Picture nominees in the past: Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Get Out, The Post, The Shape Of Water, Phantom Thread, Dunkirk, Darkest Hourand Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This time around, not only do we make guesses and air grievances about acting categories and things we wish had been nominated, but we also take on some bonus categories that we haven't always gotten to in years past. Stephen brings us up to date on all the animated feature nominees, Glen fills us in on foreign language films ( read more here), and I address a few of the nominated screenplays.

On Sunday night, we'll all be tweeting and recording a wrap-up show, so don't hesitate to join us. Imagine how exciting it will be if they hand over the wrong envelope again.

