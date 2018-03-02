© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: U.S. Winter Storms; Backlash To Trump Tariff Declaration

By Korva Coleman
Published March 2, 2018 at 10:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- East And West, Both Coasts Brace For Major Winter Storms.

-- Uber, Lyft Drivers Earning A Median Profit Of $3.37 Per Hour, Study Says.

-- U.S. Plan For Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Prompts Global Backlash.

-- Georgia Lawmakers Punish Delta Air Lines Over NRA Feud.

And here are more early headlines:

NRA Says Trump Changes Position On Gun Control. ( New York Times)

French Embassy Attacked In Burkina Faso. ( CNN)

Federal Government Offices Closed In D.C. For Storm. ( OPM)

Trump To Attend Billy Graham Funeral Today. ( Reuters)

West Virginia Teacher Walkout Extended. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Iditarod To Open Tomorrow Amid Controversy. ( CBS)

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
