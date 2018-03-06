Top Stories: Proposed Tariffs Trigger Backlash; Trump's Effect In Midterms
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Digs In On His Plan To Impose International Tariffs.
-- Trump Policies Put A Strain On U.S. Relations With Canada.
-- 5 Laws Of Political Gravity In Midterms. Do They Still Apply In The Age Of Trump?
And here are more early headlines:
Ex-Trump Aide Says He Might Comply With Mueller After All. ( New York Times)
Trade Advocates Urge Trump To Change Tariff Plans. ( Politico)
Blizzard Conditions Blanketing The Northern Plains. ( Weather.com)
Second Nor'Easter In A Week Aims For East Coast. ( AccuWeather)
Relief Deliveries Cut Short In Syria. ( Reuters)
West Virginia Lawmakers Review Teacher Pay Raise. ( West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
Washington State Enacts Its Own Net Neutrality Rules. ( Phys.Org)
Trump Name Removed From Panama Hotel. ( Washington Post)
Thousands Of Contestants In World Championship Cheese Contest. ( AP)
