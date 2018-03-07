© 2020 WFAE
Your Turn: Nominate A Woman Who's Making Strides For Other Women

By Malaka Gharib
Published March 7, 2018 at 3:26 PM EST
Centenarian Man Kaur of India celebrates after competing in the 100-meter sprint in the 100+ age category at an international event in Auckland on April 24, 2017.
Today is International Women's Day, a day that aims to celebrate the achievements of women in all arenas: social, economic, cultural, political and personal, as well.

Over the past year, NPR has profiled some remarkable women, from a 101-year-old runner from India to a Yemeni refugee who didn't let war stop her from being a scientist.

Now, we'd love to hear from you. Tell us about a woman who's making life better for other women — especially in the developing world.

It can be a woman you know personally, a woman you've read about in the news or an under-the-radar woman whose story you think the world needs to know. We're looking for activists, scientists, researchers, brave individuals who have overcome incredible obstacles.

We're taking submissions until March 16. Use the form below to send in your nomination. Please tell us what this woman has done that inspires you — and would be inspiring to our readers as well.

Our submission deadline has passed. Thanks for participating!

We will pick a woman to profile at the end of the month.

Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
