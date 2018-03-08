Top Stories: Trump On Tariffs; The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal Without The U.S.
-- Trump Expected To Formally Order Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum Imports.
-- U.S. Forest Service Chief Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations.
-- Officers Shot In Missouri, 1 Fatally, Were Sent To The Wrong Address.
-- The TPP Is Dead. Long Live The Trans-Pacific Trade Deal.
-- Alexa, Please Stop Laughing: Amazon Says It's Fixing Device's Unprompted Cackles.
South Korean Officials Brief Washington On North Korean Visit. ( Reuters)
Singapore Releases Report On 2017 U.S. Warship Collision. ( VOA)
Mississippi Senate Passes Bill Banning Abortion At 15 Weeks. ( Clarion-Ledger)
Freezing Radioactive Fukushima Water Works Partially. ( Phys.Org)
Iditarod Musher Alleges He Was Threatened By Race Official. ( AP)
Daylight Saving Time Coming This Weekend. ( ABC)
