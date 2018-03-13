Top Stories: Trump Visiting Mexican Border; Alabama May Drop Marriage Licenses
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Visits U.S.-Mexico Border To Tout Long-Promised Wall.
-- Pilot Of Plane That Crashed In Nepal Reportedly Was Confused About Runway Approach.
-- UConn Is First Overall Seed In NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
-- Same-Sex-Marriage Flashpoint: Alabama Considers Quitting The Marriage Business.
And here are more early headlines:
Nor'Easter Bringing Blizzard Conditions To Northeast. ( Weather.com)
Mattis Makes Unannounced Visit To Kabul. ( Wall Street Journal)
How U.K. Could Sanction Russia Over Nerve Agent Use. ( CNN)
U.S. Prepared To Act In Syria, Haley Warns. ( Washington Post)
U.N. Calls Fleeing Venezuelans Refugees, Not Economic Migrants. ( Miami Herald)
As Obesity Rises, Qatar Will Test All Adults For Diabetes. ( BBC)
Scientists Rescued From Antarctica By Argentinian Icebreaker. ( Phys.Org)
