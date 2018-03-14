Top Stories: U.K. Expels Russians; Special PA Election Not Settled

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.K. Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Use Of Military-Grade Nerve Agent.

-- Pennsylvania Special Election Too Close To Call.

-- Germany's Angela Merkel Begins Fourth Term On Shaky Ground.

-- Fewer Innocent Inmates Were Released From Prison In 2017, Study Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest Nor'Easter Leaves Behind Snow, Power Losses. ( AP)

Salvadoran Woman Freed After Serving 15 Years For Alleged Abortion. ( BBC)

Papua New Guinea Earthquake Toll Soars To 125. ( TVNZ)

At Least 40 Dead In DRC Ethnic Clashes. ( VOA)

$100,000 Worth Of Jewelry Rescued From Landfill. ( WSB)

Google Doodle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "Pi Day". ( Google)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.