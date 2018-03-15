Top Stories: Russia Vows Retaliation Over U.K. Expulsions; Slovakia Political Unrest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Promises Reprisals To U.K. As White House Calls Out Moscow Over Poison Attack.

-- Slovakia's Prime Minister Offers To Resign Amid Protest Over Journalist's Murder.

-- Sister Of Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Arrested After Menacing Social Media Post.

-- Not In Kansas Anymore: United Airlines Mix-Up Sends German Shepherd To Japan.

And here are more early headlines:

In Syria, Thousands Flee Regime Bombardment. ( Guardian)

Thousands Of Ethiopians Seek Asylum In Kenya After Attacks. ( Africanews)

Radio Corporation, IHeartMedia, Files For Bankruptcy. ( Variety)

W.H.O. Investigating Plastic's Effect On Human Health. ( Telegraph)

Hong Kong Architect Creates Tube Homes For Housing Shortage. ( Star Online)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.