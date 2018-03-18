© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Transgender Teachers: In Their Own Voices

By LA Johnson
Clare Lombardo
Published March 18, 2018 at 6:02 AM EDT
Teachers

NPR Ed has been reporting this month on the lives of transgender educators around the country. We surveyed 79 educators from the U.S. and Canada, and they had a lot to say – about their teaching, their identities and their roles in the lives of young people. We reported the survey findings here, and followed with this story about how educators are coming together to organize and to share their experiences in the classroom, and in their lives.

We asked our survey respondents to send in a selfie and tell us what they wish others knew about them as a trans- or gender nonconforming (T/GNC) educator. Here are some of their responses.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

LA Johnson
LA Johnson is an art director and illustrator at NPR. She joined in 2014 and has a BFA from The Savannah College of Art and Design.
Clare Lombardo
