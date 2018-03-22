© 2020 WFAE
Dow Drops 724 Points Amid Fears Of A U.S. Trade War With China

By Avie Schneider
Jim Zarroli
Published March 22, 2018 at 4:19 PM EDT
The floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled after the Trump administration announced plans to impose tariffs on Chinese imports.
Worries about a possible trade war helped send stock prices down sharply Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average losing nearly 3 percent of its value.

The Dow finished at 23,598, a decline of 724 points. The drop left both the Dow and the Standard and Poor's 500 index in negative territory for the year.

The plunge in prices came on the same day that President Trump was announcing tens of billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing has threatened to retaliate with tariffs of its own.

Among the big losers were Boeing and Caterpillar, both of which depend heavily on the export market. Both lost more than 5 percent of their value.

The drop sent investors scurrying to safe investments, and bond prices rose.

The financial markets have been especially volatile lately, for reasons that go beyond fears about trade.

Facebook, which has been dealing with fallout over its handling of user data, has been losing ground all week, and that has sent shares of other technology companies falling.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Avie Schneider
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
