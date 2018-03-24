© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

What You Need To Know About Kids' Screen Time Right Now

By Anya Kamenetz
Published March 24, 2018 at 6:00 AM EDT

Our latest NPR Ed video takes on that question so many parents are asking: How much time should my kid spend looking at phones and screens and tablets and TVs and ...

In a nutshell (and inspired by food writer Michael Pollan), my advice is:

"Enjoy screens. Not too much. Mostly together."

This comes from my reporting on the latest research on family media use, and it's one of the major takeaways from The Art of Screen Time. This video is our guide to finding that balance: limiting screen time and getting the most benefit from it.

Anya Kamenetz
Anya Kamenetz is an education correspondent at NPR. She joined NPR in 2014, working as part of a new initiative to coordinate on-air and online coverage of learning. Since then the NPR Ed team has won a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Innovation, and a 2015 National Award for Education Reporting for the multimedia national collaboration, the Grad Rates project.
