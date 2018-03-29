The 2020 Census Questions Every U.S Household Will Be Asked, Annotated

Updated Feb. 28, 2020 at 8:03 p.m. ET

The U.S. Census Bureau has released the questions for the upcoming 2020 count.

Notable changes to the 2020 census form include new write-in areas for white and black origins for the race question and new response categories that allow couples living together to define their relationship as "same-sex" or "opposite-sex."

The forms will not include the proposed citizenship question that the Trump administration tried and failed to add. Federal courts have permanently banned the question from appearing on the 2020 census forms.

We've annotated the major changes to the questions and some of the noteworthy features of the census below, explaining the reason behind — and some pushback against — questions on Hispanic/Latino origin, white and black origins, Asian and Pacific Islander groups, as well as same-sex and different-sex relationships.

Hispanic/Latino origin:

White and black origins:

Asian and Pacific Islander groups:

"Opposite-sex" and "same-sex" couples:

