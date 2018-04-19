Top Stories: FAA Seeks Jet Engine Checks; Some GOP Lawmakers Want Mueller Protected
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- FAA Orders Inspections Of Engine Type That Blew Apart On Southwest Flight.
-- Republicans Push Bill To Protect Mueller, Without McConnell's Support.
-- Ex-'Playboy' Model Settles Suit With 'National Enquirer' Over Alleged Trump Affair.
-- Meet The Students Who Dreamed Up Friday's National School Walkout.
-- Facebook To Offer Users Opt-Outs That Comply With New European Privacy Rules.
And here are more early headlines:
Ariz. Teachers Set To Announce Whether They'll Walk Out. ( AzCentral)
Cuba Poised To Name New President, Succeeding Raul Castro. ( Reuters)
Alabama To Execute Bomber Who Killed Federal Judge, Lawyer. ( Al.com)
Mich. Briefly Closes Mackinac Bridge Due To Falling Ice. ( News-Review)
Senate Votes To Allow Babies, Like Duckworth's, On Floor. ( Politico)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.