Top Stories: Trump Welcoming Macron; Amazon And The Federal Government
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'A Close Personal Relationship' Under Pressure As Trump Hosts Macron.
-- Alexa, Tell Me A National Security Secret: Amazon's Reach Goes Beyond The Post Office.
And here are more early headlines:
Paris Bombing Suspect Convicted In Separate Brussels Attack. ( BBC)
Pompeo Nomination Facing Opposition In Senate Committee. ( AP)
Service Honors New Mexico Woman Killed On Southwest Flight. ( Albuquerque Journal)
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg To Donate $4.5 Million To Fight Climate Change. ( CBS)
Armenian Protest Leader Detained After P.M. Leaves Meeting. ( CNN)
Paraguay Elects Conservative With Link to Dictator As President. ( Los Angeles Times)
Suspected Alabama Tornado Injures 5.( Alabama Public Radio)
Catch The End Of The Lyrid Meteor Shower. ( WLOS)
Man Survives Shark Attack After Bear Mauling, Snake Bite. ( BBC)
