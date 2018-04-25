Top Stories: North Korean-U.S. Summit Soon; DACA Ruling May Extend Program
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- South Korea: Summit With U.S. Likely Next Month.
-- Federal Judge Upholds DACA, Calling White House Decision To Rescind It 'Capricious'.
-- VA Nominee In Limbo As Senators Weigh Allegations.
-- Philippines Orders Deportation Of Australian Activist Nun.
-- Germany's Jewish Community Responds After Man Attacked For Wearing Yarmulke.
And here are more early headlines:
Nakasone Confirmed As Head Of NSA, U.S. Cyber Command. ( Politico)
Taliban Declare Start To Spring Military Offensive In Afghanistan. ( Reuters)
Greenland Parties To Seek Coalition Government After Election. ( Bloomberg)
Medicare Seeks Clearer Rules On Hospital Payments. ( Washington Post)
E.U., U.N. Hold Conference On Peace For Syria. ( VOA)
Australia, New Zealand Honor War Dead On Anzac Day. ( Independent)
Remains Of 8 Million Year Old Elephant Found In Macedonia. ( AP)
