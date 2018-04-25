© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: North Korean-U.S. Summit Soon; DACA Ruling May Extend Program

By Korva Coleman
Published April 25, 2018 at 6:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- South Korea: Summit With U.S. Likely Next Month.

-- Federal Judge Upholds DACA, Calling White House Decision To Rescind It 'Capricious'.

-- VA Nominee In Limbo As Senators Weigh Allegations.

-- Philippines Orders Deportation Of Australian Activist Nun.

-- Germany's Jewish Community Responds After Man Attacked For Wearing Yarmulke.

And here are more early headlines:

Nakasone Confirmed As Head Of NSA, U.S. Cyber Command. ( Politico)

Taliban Declare Start To Spring Military Offensive In Afghanistan. ( Reuters)

Greenland Parties To Seek Coalition Government After Election. ( Bloomberg)

Medicare Seeks Clearer Rules On Hospital Payments. ( Washington Post)

E.U., U.N. Hold Conference On Peace For Syria. ( VOA)

Australia, New Zealand Honor War Dead On Anzac Day. ( Independent)

Remains Of 8 Million Year Old Elephant Found In Macedonia. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
