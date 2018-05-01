Top Stories: 'Caravan' Migrants Seek Asylum; Vatican Official Faces Charges

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Some 'Caravan Migrants' Allowed To Apply For U.S. Asylum.

-- Cardinal George Pell To Face Sexual Assault Charges In Australia.

-- In Japan, Old Robot Dogs Get A Buddhist Send Off.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Mueller's Questions For President Trump. ( New York Times)

Pompeo Says Israeli Documents On Iran Nuclear Program Are Authentic. ( BBC)

Central, Southern Plains Face Chance Of Severe Weather. ( AccuWeather)

U.S. Servicemember Killed In Afghanistan, Another Wounded. ( NATO)

South Korean Leader Asks U.N. to Verify North Korean Promises. ( Yonhap)

South American Pirates Attack Suriname Fishermen. ( AP)

Scientists Map The Genome Of A Rose. ( New York Times)

Taekwondo Master, Jhoon Rhee, Dies. ( WJLA)

