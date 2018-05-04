© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Let Florence + The Machine's 'Hunger' Send You Screaming Into The Weekend

By Stephen Thompson
Published May 4, 2018 at 1:04 PM EDT

It's springtime, and depending on where you live, you've likely either already begun the year's first May weekend or are getting ready to set out into the world. The air hangs thick with anticipation, with hope, with pollen — these are heady times, and you need a song to mirror the intensity and wonder of it all.

Enter Florence + The Machine's "Hunger" (from High As Hope, a new album out June 29), which knows just how you feel. A soaring, searching anthem about loneliness and desire, "Hunger" expounds on the way everyone can feel like they're missing something. And, for anyone who opts to jam the song while prepping for an evening out (Welch sets the song on Friday night, right there in the chorus), it's full of affirmation: a celebration of "vibrant youth," connection, beauty, freedom, risk and, ultimately, self-worth.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
