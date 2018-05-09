© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Killing Eve'

By Linda Holmes
Published May 9, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) in the BBC America thriller Killing Eve.

Killing Eveis the rare show that's been building its audience since it premiered. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also made the dark comedy Fleabag, the spy thriller follows an international assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer) as she's chased by an American-born British intelligence agent named Eve (Sandra Oh).

NPR's Kat Chow joins us to talk about the show she says has gotten all the way under her skin, and we talk about the temptation to look for a sweet spot in a dangerous monster as well as the fact that Sandra Oh should, quite frankly, star in everything, as far as we're concerned. We like this show a lot, so tune in for lots of analysis about what makes the execution of a formula so strong that it becomes a terrific piece of television.

Killing Eveis on BBC America, and you can catch up on demand.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
