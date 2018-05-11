Top Stories: Russian Official Courted U.S. Conservatives; Criticizing McCain
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Documents Reveal How Russian Official Courted Conservatives In U.S. Since 2009.
-- McCain Irrelevant, 'He's Dying Anyway,' White House Official Reportedly Says.
-- Video Of White Police Officer Choking Black Man In Prom Tux Goes Viral.
-- Starbucks Will 'Give People The Key' To Bathroom Regardless Of Purchase.
And here are more early headlines:
W.H.O. Declares Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo. ( WHO)
Kenyan Officials Order Probe In Deadly Dam Collapse. ( Reuters)
Trump Visits Indiana, Stumps For GOP Senate Candidate. ( IndyStar)
Trump To Discuss Lowering Drug Prices. ( CNN)
Iraq Poised To Hold Elections Tomorrow After ISIS Defeat. ( AP)
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Closes For Fear Of Eruption. ( AP)
Buoy Records Huge 78 Foot Wave Off New Zealand. ( ABC Online)
