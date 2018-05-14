Top Stories: Trump Seeks Protection For Chinese Jobs; Primary Elections Tuesday

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- President Trump Puts 'America First' On Hold To Save Chinese Jobs.

-- At Least 10 Wounded In Suicide Attack On Police HQ In Indonesia.

-- AirAsia CEO Says 'Sorry' For Endorsing Malaysia's Ousted Prime Minister.

-- How To Spot The Signs Of A Coming Blue Wave.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Embassy To Open In Jerusalem; Palestinians Protest. ( BBC)

U.N. Warns Gaza Running Low On Fuel. ( AP)

At Least 17 Fissures Open From Hawaiian Volcano. ( USGS)

Forecasters Watching Possible Tropical Disturbance In Gulf. ()

Dozens Dead In New Indian Dust Storms. ( BBC)

Jury Selection Continues In Missouri Gov.'s Trial. ( KSMU)

