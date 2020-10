Top Stories: Federal Funding Rule And Abortion; Black Gubernatorial Candidates

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- White House To Ban Federal Funds For Clinics That Discuss Abortion With Patients.

-- Malaysian Police Seize Cash, Jewels, Designer Bags From Ousted Premier's Residence.

-- State Dept. Has 'Serious Concerns' For Safety Of Utah Man Imprisoned In Venezuela.

-- 50 States And No Black Governors, But That Could Change In 2018.

And here are more early headlines:

W.H.O. Deciding If Ebola Outbreak Is International Emergency. ( BBC)

China Says It's Not Offering Trade Package To U.S. ( Reuters)

French Officials Thwart Alleged Ricin Or Explosive Attack. ( AP)

Thousands Evacuate In Flooding From Colombia Dam. ( Guardian)

Missouri Lawmakers Sue Governor Over Subpoena. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Ex-Boyfriend Of Calif. Bombing Victim Arrested On Separate Charge. ( KNSD)

30 Year Old Message In Bottle Found In Mississippi's Pearl River. ( WLBT)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.