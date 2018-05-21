Top Stories: Trump Wants FBI Probe Of Alleged Informant; Venezuelan Elections

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Venezuela's Maduro Wins Boycotted Elections Amid Charges Of Fraud.

-- Trump Demands Review Of Russia Investigation Surveillance Tactics.

-- Is Sleeping With Your Baby As Dangerous As Doctors Say?

-- French Researchers: Hitler Really Did Die In The Bunker In 1945.

And here are more early headlines:

Service Held For Exchange Student Killed In School Shooting. ( Houston Chronicle)

New Warnings For Hawaiian Volcano Lava. ( Hawaii News Now)

WHO Starts Experimental Ebola Vaccines In DRC. ( BBC)

Irish Voters Poised To Hold Abortion Referendum Vote. ( Telegraph)

Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized. ( Reuters)

BBQ While Black: Oakland Residents Relax To Fight Racism. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

NHL Expansion Team Vegas Goes To Stanley Cup Final In 1st Year. ( USA Today)

