Neko Case's 'Hell-On' Conjures A Constellation Of Emotions

Note: NPR's First Listen audio comes down after the album is released. However, you can still listen with the Spotify or Apple Music playlist at the bottom of the page.

There are billions of voices in the world, so it's a stretch to call any one of them "peerless." But through seven albums — not to mention a huge catalog of guest appearances, a record with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, and a long-running gig in The New Pornographers — Neko Case has reached a point where her voice conjures a constellation of mixed emotions on its own. Before her words and meanings can be parsed, the sound alone has become shorthand: You feel mystery, hurt and want in every weary, soaring note.

Case's first solo album in five years, Hell-On, takes that voice to strange and alluring places, aided by roomfuls of her favorite collaborators: lang and Veirs, bandmates Kelly Hogan and Eric Bachmann, The New Pornographers' A.C. Newman, Gossip's Beth Ditto and many others. Outside voices take a more prominent role than usual, as Mark Lanegan crops up throughout the worn-down seven-minute stunner "Curse of the I-5 Corridor," while she and Bachmann convert one of his own best songs ( Crooked Fingers' "Sleep All Summer," from 2005) into a slow and searching duet.

But in countless ways, the self-produced Hell-On simply encapsulates Case's own singular vision. A quarter-century into her career, her words still feel intensely personal and utterly oblique, as if she's whispering her darkest secrets in Sanskrit. But she also remains endlessly quotable (ex: "God is a lusty tire fire") even at her most elusive, in songs that unfold like puzzles she's still solving herself.

