© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

New Music Friday: 7 Albums You Should Stream Today

By Robin Hilton
Published May 25, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Pusha-T's anticipated new album <em>Daytona </em>is finally here, along with a whole bunch of other great releases for May 25.
Pusha-T's anticipated new album <em>Daytona </em>is finally here, along with a whole bunch of other great releases for May 25.

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael, Stefanie Fernández, Lars Gotrich, Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Talia Schlanger for a quick run through the best new albums out on May 25. That includes the highly anticipated (and instant classic) Daytonafrom rapper Pusha-T, reggaetón hit maker J Balvin, raw and ragged rock from Thunderpussy, effervescent synth-pop from CHVRCHES and more.

Featured Albums

  • Thunderpussy, Thunderpussy

  • Featured Track: "Speed Queen"

  • Pusha-T, Daytona

  • Featured Track: "If You Know You Know"

  • Aisha Burns, Argonauta

  • Featured Track: "Must Be A Way"

  • CHVRCHES, Love Is Dead

  • Featured Track: "Graffiti"

  • J Balvin, Vibras

  • Featured Track: "Mi Gente"

  • Zaytoven, Trap Holizay

  • Featured Track: "Mo Realer" (feat. Future)

  • Witch Mountain, Witch Mountain

  • Featured Track: "Burn You Down"

    • Other notable releases for May 25: Sudan Archives, Sink; Graveyard, Peace;Jenny Hval, The Long Sleep;Ari Roar, Calm Down;Chad Valley, Imaginary Music;Wand, Perfume.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton